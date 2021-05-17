Some 67% of Gas Stations in Washington DC Still Out of Fuel - Analyst

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Over two-thirds of gas stations are out of fuel in the US District of Columbia due to the hacking attack on the Colonial Pipeline, a senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, said on Monday.

"Gas outages by state, 10am CT [Central Time], chg [change] since last update: AL [Alabama] 7% -1% [Washington] DC 67% -6% DE [Delaware] 2% N/C FL [Florida] 17% -1% GA [Georgia] 41% -1% KY [Kentucky] 2% N/C LA [Louisiana] 3% N/C MD [Maryland] 26% N/C MS [Mississippi] 6% N/C NC [North Carolina] 52% -1% NJ [New Jersey] 1% N/C SC [South Carolina] 47% N/C TN [Tennessee] 26% N/C TX [Texas] 2% N/C VA [Virginia] 31% N/C WV [West Virginia] 5% N/C TOTAL 11,946 stns [stations] without gas," De Haan said via Twitter.

Washington DC is both the hardest hit and fastest recovering in terms of the number of gas stations out of fuel as only 3 hours ago the same analyst reported that 83 percent of the US capital gas stations were out of fuel.

The gas outage crisis across the US southern states is a result of the May 7 hacking attack on Colonial Pipeline, a major US fuel transporting facility. The attack was attributed to an unknown group of allegedly Russian-speaking hackers, although President Joe Biden told reporters last week that there was no evidence Moscow was involved.

On Wednesday, the Colonial pipeline resumed its operation while a number of southern states continue to experience substantial fuel shortages at gas stations till today.