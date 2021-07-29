Some 67% of US Counties Have Substantial to High Coronavirus Transmissibility - CDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Almost 67 percent of counties in the United States have between substantial and high coronavirus transmission rates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cautioned a day after re-introducing its masking recommendation in high-risk areas as well as in schools.

A CDC chart showed 3,219 counties surveyed for transmissibility and of these, some 1,608 or 49.94 percent were regarded as having a "high" level of community transmission. Another 537, or 16.68 percent, were found to have a "substantial" risk of transmission. Together, the two groups accounted for 66.6 percent of the total.

As per CDC guidance, substantial transmission risk means at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, while high transmission is more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over the last week.

US coronavirus infections have quadrupled over the past months, according to CDC data. New cases stood at 53,772 on July 26, with an average 7-day moving case rate of 56,816, compared with the June 26 new caseload of 12,552 and 7-day average of 12,471.

Health officials say fully-vaccinated individuals could be carriers of the coronavirus' Delta variant that is more transmissible and can affect the unvaccinated.