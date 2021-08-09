UrduPoint.com

Some 70 Militants Killed During Recapture Of Mozambique's Mocimboa Da Praia - Military

Some 70 Militants Killed During Recapture of Mozambique's Mocimboa da Praia - Military

The security forces of Rwanda and Mozambique have killed at least 70 insurgents while recapturing the Mozambican port town of Mocimboa da Praia, a military commander from Mozambique's resettlement village of Quitunda told Sputnik on Monday

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The security forces of Rwanda and Mozambique have killed at least 70 insurgents while recapturing the Mozambican port town of Mocimboa da Praia, a military commander from Mozambique's resettlement village of Quitunda told Sputnik on Monday.

Last Sunday, the two countries' troops recaptured the port city, which is located in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado and has served as the stronghold of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group (banned in Russia) for over two years.

"Note that there are none captured, and those who had been kidnapped none of them were rescued.

Official government information is that the insurgents have withdrawn. A source from the rapid intervention unit says the suspects went into hiding out of fear at one of the bases in the forests," the commander said.

The Islamist group seized Mocimboa da Praia in 2017. In March 2021, the militants launched an assault on the town of Palma, killing dozens of people and forcing tens of thousands to leave their homes. In July, Rwanda deployed roughly 1,000 soldiers to assist Mozambique in the fight against the insurgents.

