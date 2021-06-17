Some 70% of EU Citizens Already Vaccinated Against COVID or Plan to Get Shot Soon - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) About 70% of citizens of EU countries have already been vaccinated against coronavirus or want to get the shot in the near future, according to the public opinion poll published by Eurobarometer on Thursday.

The survey took place from May 21 to May 26 in all 27 EU states, covering a total of 26,106 people aged 15 and over.

"69% are either already vaccinated, or eager to be vaccinated as soon as possible. 79% intend to get vaccinated sometime this year," the official statement said.

Out of those interviewed, 37% of respondents said they had already been vaccinated, 32% want to do so in the near future, and another 10% want to get vaccinated this year.

Only 9% of participants replied that they do not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at all.

At the same time, the survey found that the attitudes towards vaccination varied significantly between countries and different age groups. In general, those under 45 were more hesitant to receive the shot than people above that age.

An absolute majority of the EU population 75% agree that vaccination is the only way to end the pandemic. Only 21% somewhat or fully did not agree with this statement.

The vaccine rollout in EU began December 2020. The European Commission has set the goal to vaccinate 70% of the adult EU population by the end of summer.