Some 700 People to Be Evacuated Over Dam Breach in Western Germany - Local Administration

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) About 700 people are being evacuated as a result of the failure of a dam on the Ruhr River in Germany's western state of North Rhine-Westphalia triggered by heavy rains and floods, regional authorities said on Saturday.

Emergency services have already started rescue operations, the administration of the Cologne region added.

Heavy rains and major floods have been ravaging western Europe this week. The downpour have collapsed houses in western Germany, reportedly killing at least 133 people since Monday.