UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 700 People To Be Evacuated Over Dam Breach In Western Germany - Local Administration

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 01:59 PM

Some 700 People to Be Evacuated Over Dam Breach in Western Germany - Local Administration

About 700 people are being evacuated as a result of the failure of a dam on the Ruhr River in Germany's western state of North Rhine-Westphalia triggered by heavy rains and floods, regional authorities said on Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) About 700 people are being evacuated as a result of the failure of a dam on the Ruhr River in Germany's western state of North Rhine-Westphalia triggered by heavy rains and floods, regional authorities said on Saturday.

Emergency services have already started rescue operations, the administration of the Cologne region added.

Heavy rains and major floods have been ravaging western Europe this week. The downpour have collapsed houses in western Germany, reportedly killing at least 133 people since Monday.

Related Topics

Europe Dam Germany Cologne Rains

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa to organize musical show "RockNite" on ..

2 minutes ago

Lok Virsa, Muslim Hands to organize training for s ..

2 minutes ago

Lok Virsa conducts miniature painting classes

2 minutes ago

Singers release 'Sufi' song as symbolic gesture fo ..

2 minutes ago

Scattered rains on Eid Day likely

17 minutes ago

Lok Virsa's 'Mandwa Film Club' to resume activitie ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.