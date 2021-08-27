UrduPoint.com

Some 7,000 Afghan SIV Visa Applicants Arrived In US After Evacuation - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:28 PM

There are now just under 7,000 Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants in the United States currently undergoing processing, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) There are now just under 7,000 Afghan Special Immigrant visa (SIV) applicants in the United States currently undergoing processing, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"We looked at the number just before coming out, we have just under 7,000 [Afghan SIV applicants] now that are in the states and being processed," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The US government has authorized seven domestic military bases to house up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees as of Friday. The facilities are planned to be used as temporary housing locations while the evacuees are screened and processed.

The evacuation of US citizens, vulnerable Afghans, and SIV applicants who helped the United States' war effort continues at the Kabul airport despite the suicide bombing attacks on Thursday that killed 13 US service members and numerous Afghan civilizans.

US Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said during the Friday briefing that there are currently 5,400 people at the Kabul airport awaiting flights to be evacuated from Afghanistan.

