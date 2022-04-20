UrduPoint.com

Some 7,000 Mercenaries From 63 Countries Fighting For Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Some 7,000 Mercenaries From 63 Countries Fighting for Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Kiev has attracted about 7,000 foreign mercenaries from 63 countries since the beginning of the Russian special military operation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The collective West supports Ukrainian nationalists, supports them not only with weapons, but also with personnel, supplying mercenaries there, their own extremists nurtured in various parts of the world. In total, since the beginning of the special operation, the Kiev regime has attracted to Ukraine about 7,000 foreign mercenaries from 63 countries," Zakharova told a briefing.

She added that most of the mercenaries, recruited through the Ukrainian embassies, come from Poland, the United States, Canada, Romania and Georgia, while there are a number of countries that actively oppose this.

