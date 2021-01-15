UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 7,000 National Guards Already Deployed To Washington For Inauguration - General

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:20 AM

Some 7,000 National Guards Already Deployed to Washington for Inauguration - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The US National Guard already deployed about 7,000 members in order to support security during upcoming Joseph Biden and inauguration on January 20 and plans to triple this number closer to the event, the National Guard General Daniel Hokanson said.

"Right now we have approximately around 7,000 National Guard soldiers on the ground in support of Federal lead agencies, and we are building to 21,000 for the upcoming inauguration," Hokanson during a security briefing with US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday.

National Guard members are armed and equipped commensurate with the missions they were asked to do, he said.

Hokanson ensured that the National Guard members will provide security, communications, logistics, and coordination with all agencies.

On January 6, a group of President Donald Trump's supporters entered the Capitol to protest lawmakers certifying election slates from several US states the president claims are invalid and robbed him of election victory. The Trump supporters clashed with police and the incident resulted in five deaths, including that of a Capitol police officer and an Air Force veteran who was shot dead by police.

The inauguration takes place on a stage in front of the Capitol's West Front, allowing spectators to gather on an open mall that extends beyond the Washington monument.

Authorities expect Wednesday's crowd to be relatively small compared with past inaugurations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Election Dead Protest Police Washington Trump Lead January Event All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

3 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

3 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

4 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

5 hours ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.