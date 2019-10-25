Some 70,000 Children Among About 140,000 People in Need of Aid Over Somalia Floods - NGO

Around 140,000 people, including some 70,000 children, are in desperate need of humanitarian aid in the Hiran (or Hiraan) region of Somalia, which is hit by heavy floods, the Save the Children non-governmental organization (NGO) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Around 140,000 people, including some 70,000 children, are in desperate need of humanitarian aid in the Hiran (or Hiraan) region of Somalia , which is hit by heavy floods, the Save the Children non-governmental organization (NGO) said on Friday.

"An estimated 140,000 people - including some 70,000 children - in the Hiraan region of Somalia who have been forced to flee rising flood waters to higher grounds are in desperate need of clean water, food, temporary latrines and shelter," the NGO said in a statement.

According to Save the Children, 300,000 people more - including 150,000 children - may be forced to relocate from the city of Beledweyne and surrounding areas within the next several days as the Shebelle River may reach its flooding threshold.

"Save the Children is working with the Somalian government to support affected communities and is urging the international community to release resources to support displaced children and families. mobile clinics are urgently needed to manage the anticipated disease outbreaks as a result of flooding," the statement said.

The heavy floods are likely to escalate the sharp food crisis in Somalia, according to Save the Children. Currently, at least 6.3 million people in Somalia are affected by the food crisis, with 2.1 million of them facing severe food shortages.