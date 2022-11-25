UrduPoint.com

Some 700,000 Hungarians Take Part In National Consultations On EU Sanctions - Spokeswoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Some 700,000 Hungarians Take Part in National Consultations on EU Sanctions - Spokeswoman

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) About 700,000 Hungarian nationals have participated in national consultations seeking citizens' views on European sanctions against Russia, Hungarian government spokeswoman Alexandra Szentkiralyi said on Thursday.

"Almost 695,000 (nationals) have sent back (questionnaires) for national consultations! We will not let decisions about us and our lives be made from above! Let's fill out as many questionnaires as we can in the national consultation about the Brussels sanctions... Every Hungarian and every opinion counts," Szentkiralyi said on social media, adding that questionnaires can be filled out both online and offline.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in late September that Hungary was the first European country to launch national consultations to seek citizens' views on EU sanctions against Russia. He called on all citizens of the country to express their opinions in a national consultation and thus "put an end" to the rise in energy prices caused by sanctions. Orban claimed that energy prices in Europe would decrease twofold in a few days if the European Union changed its sanctions policy.

On November 15, the Hungarian government published a website where citizens can fill out questionnaires online. National consultations in Hungary will continue until December 9. Citizens are asked to express their attitude towards the sanctions against Russian energy sources and sanctions that have caused a decrease in the number of Russian tourists and an increase in food prices.

On September 8, said 11,000 sanctions were imposed against Russia, but they were unsuccessful, and the inflation and energy shortages caused by them could bring Europe to its knees. He also urged Europe to change its sanctions policy to avoid a crisis. On September 14, a senior Hungarian official said the EU was expected to reconsider its sanctions policy in the fall due to cold weather.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the special operation in Ukraine. Disruptions in supply chains have led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU, as well as in the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Social Media European Union Brussels United States Hungary September November December All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Italy take doubles to edge USA in Davis Cup quarte ..

Italy take doubles to edge USA in Davis Cup quarter-final

3 hours ago
 Golf: Joburg Open scores

Golf: Joburg Open scores

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif stresses for discussion on 'CoE' with ..

Khawaja Asif stresses for discussion on 'CoE' with political parties

3 hours ago
 Poland Suggests Creating Energy Assistance Hub for ..

Poland Suggests Creating Energy Assistance Hub for Ukraine - Climate Minister

3 hours ago
 Ghana Works on Plan to Buy Oil Using Gold Instead ..

Ghana Works on Plan to Buy Oil Using Gold Instead of US Dollars - Vice President

3 hours ago
 China Equips J-15 Fighter Jets With Domestic Engin ..

China Equips J-15 Fighter Jets With Domestic Engines Replacing Russian Made - Re ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.