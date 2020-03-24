UrduPoint.com
Some 730,000 French Citizens Essentially Unemployed Because Of COVID-19 - Economy Minister

Tue 24th March 2020

Some 730,000 French citizens are essentially jobless due to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Some 730,000 French citizens are essentially jobless due to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

Since March 17 France has been living under strict movement limitations, and a ban on cafes, restaurants and non-food shops. The measures have resulted in many people being unable to work.

"This partial unemployment is currently affecting 730,000 French people," Le Maire said during a press briefing.

He added that the government would spend 2.2 billion Euros ($2.3 billion) to support those left without work over the epidemic, and allocate 8.5 billion euros to help the partially unemployed, though he did point out that the final sum could be larger.

As of Monday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in France has reached 19,856, with the death toll standing at 860.

