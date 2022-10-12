Some 760,000 Russians Entered Kyrgyzstan in 2022 - Minister

Some 760,000 Russians have entered Kyrgyzstan since the start of the year and 730,000 have left, the migration minister of the Central Asian country said on Wednesday

"In the past nine months, some 760,000 Russians entered the republic and 730,000 left. Some 30,000 remained," Kudaibergen Bazarbaev said in parliament.

None of Russian citizens requested asylum, the minister said. The Kyrgyz ministry of digital development said about 1,500 Russians were seeking Kyrgyz citizenship.

Kyrgyz lawmakers said the influx of Russian migrants fleeing partial mobilization at home had been driving up rent prices. Rent in the capital Bishkek almost doubled since President Vladimir Putin announced partial draw three weeks ago.