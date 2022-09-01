UrduPoint.com

Some 8-12 IAEA Experts To Remain At ZNPP - Enehodar City Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Some 8-12 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts will remain at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), while other delegation members, together with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, will leave Enerhodar by Thursday evening, the head of the city's administration, Alexander Volga, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Some 8-12 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts will remain at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), while other delegation members, together with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, will leave Enerhodar by Thursday evening, the head of the city's administration, Alexander Volga, said.

"At the moment, according to the information that I have now been provided, 8-12 people will remain," Volga told reporters, adding that the others left.

According to Volga, IAEA experts that left will enter the Ukrainian controlled territory by 20:00 local time (17:00 GMT).

