Some 80% of Christmas Markets in Germany Canceled Over COVID-19 - Retail Association

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) At least 80 percent of traditional Christmas markets in Germany have been canceled over the COVID-19 pandemic, the German Retail Federation (HDE) said Monday.

The federation cited a study by consulting company CIMA and the Association of City Marketing and Town Centre Management Germany, which polled 1,400 municipal officials, representatives of local civic organizations and retailers. The cancellation is said to negatively impact trade during Christmas as well as retail in city centers where markets are usually organized.

According to the HDE only seven percent of scheduled markets will take place, the fate of another 13 percent remains undecided. As a result, almost two-thirds of respondents expect decreased volumes in Christmas retail.

"Christmas markets are an important factor that brings clients to pedestrian zones and city centers. And when this stimulus is lost almost everywhere this means another heavy blow to already worn-out retail in city centers," HDE Secretary General Stefan Genth said in a statement.

Starting November 2, Germany has been living under a so-called soft lockdown, which limits the work of the catering industry and cancellation of entertainment events. The measures are in effect until the end of the month but could be extended by the authorities. Germany usually holds Christmas markets from late October to early January.