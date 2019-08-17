UrduPoint.com
Some 85,000 People Affected By Powerful Lekima Typhoon In Northeastern China - Reports

Some 85,000 People Affected by Powerful Lekima Typhoon in Northeastern China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) About 85,000 people have been affected in northeastern China by the powerful Lekima Typhoon which has been hitting the country for over a week, local media reported on Saturday.

Some 22 counties and districts were hit by the disaster in Jilin Province, Xinhua news Agency reported, citing the provincial flood control headquarters.

Heavy rains brought by the typhoon damaged at least 250 homes. The economic losses are currently estimated at about $12.65 million.

The typhoon struck China last Saturday, bringing strong winds, rainfall and flooding to the country's southeastern regions. Then it started moving north. China's meteorological service announced a red alert level over the typhoon.

All in all, over 12 million people have been affected by the typhoon across the country over the past week.

