Some 8,800 Migrants Quarantined In Serbia Due To COVID-19 - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:18 PM

About 8,800 migrants from the Middle East and North Africa that are currently in migrant reception centers across Serbia have been placed under quarantine lasting until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) About 8,800 migrants from the middle East and North Africa that are currently in migrant reception centers across Serbia have been placed under quarantine lasting until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Thursday.

There are 18 centers for the reception and temporary detention of migrants in Serbia. When the state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic was declared on March 15, the control and protection of the centers was fully transferred to the Defense Ministry.

"I am very glad that out of the 8,800 people who are currently held in our reception centers, no one has any symptoms of the disease and no problems have occurred. This is the result of measures that we started taking in late February. We were almost the first to be isolated in Serbia," Vulin said as he was inspecting a new temporary accommodation facility in Obrenovac, adding that all migrants have been placed under an around-the-clock quarantine until the end of the pandemic.

Serbia has so far confirmed 4,873 COVID-19 cases with 99 fatalities.

