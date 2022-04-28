UrduPoint.com

Some 90% Of Americans View China-Russia Partnership As 'Serious' Problem - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 10:26 PM

China's partnership with Russia is considered a serious problem by some 90 percent of Americans, a PEW Research poll revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) China's partnership with Russia is considered a serious problem by some 90 percent of Americans, a PEW Research poll revealed on Thursday.

"As war rages in Ukraine - one in which China thus far has refused to condemn - Americans are acutely concerned about the partnership between China and Russia," the pollster said in a statement accompanying the survey. "Around nine-in-ten US adults say it's at least a somewhat serious problem for the United States, and a 62% majority say it's a very serious problem."

This outranks China's involvement in politics, human rights issues, and tensions with Taiwan on the list of Americans' concerns, the pollster said in a statement accompanying the poll.

China's power and influence is also seen as a growing threat to the United States, the release added.

"Today, two-thirds describe China as a major threat - up 5 percentage points since 2020 and 23 points since the question was first asked in 2013," the survey said. "Notably, despite the conflict in Ukraine, this is similar to the share who describe Russia's power and influence as a major threat (64 percent) to the US."

There is a significant partisan divide, with Republicans more opposed to China and expressing negative views about the Asian powerhouse.

In addition, more than 40 percent of Americans now characterize China as the world's top economy, up 32 percent from 2020, according to the polling results. This double-digit increase returns the share of Americans who consider China the world's top economy to levels last seen in 2014, Pew researchers said.

