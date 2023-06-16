Some 90% of Settlements With EEU States in Rubles, 80% With China in Rubles, Yuan - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) About 90% of settlements with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) countries are made in rubles, and over 80% of settlements with China are in rubles and Yuan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I would also point to a noticeable progress in the use of national currencies in foreign trade. This is a separate big topic.

Today, about 90% of settlements with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union are made in rubles. More than 80% of settlements with China are in rubles and yuan," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

