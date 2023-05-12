Some 900 Ukrainian Military Killed, Injured in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) About 900 Ukrainian military were killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The total losses of the enemy in the Donetsk direction amounted to about 900 Ukrainian military killed and injured, more than 30 armored vehicles, as well as seven vehicles, two D-30 howitzers and one UK-made L-118 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.

Assault detachments continued fighting in the western part of the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk. Units of the airborne forces have prevent attempts by Ukraine to counterattack on flanks, the ministry said, adding that 64 missions were completed by artillery units over the past day.

Additionally, to increase the stability of the defense, units of the Southern group of Russian troops took up the line near Bakhmut, taking into account the favorable conditions of the Berkhivske water reservoir.