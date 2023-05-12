UrduPoint.com

Some 900 Ukrainian Military Killed, Injured In Donetsk Direction In Past Day - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Some 900 Ukrainian Military Killed, Injured in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) About 900 Ukrainian military were killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The total losses of the enemy in the Donetsk direction amounted to about 900 Ukrainian military killed and injured, more than 30 armored vehicles, as well as seven vehicles, two D-30 howitzers and one UK-made L-118 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.

Assault detachments continued fighting in the western part of the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk. Units of the airborne forces have prevent attempts by Ukraine to counterattack on flanks, the ministry said, adding that 64 missions were completed by artillery units over the past day.

Additionally, to increase the stability of the defense, units of the Southern group of Russian troops took up the line near Bakhmut, taking into account the favorable conditions of the Berkhivske water reservoir.

Related Topics

Injured Ukraine Water Russia Vehicles Donetsk

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

9 minutes ago
 IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in ..

IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in any new case till May 17

13 minutes ago
 Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, ..

Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, says Imran Khan

40 minutes ago
 Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 aga ..

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 against US dollar

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on dea ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.