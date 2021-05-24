(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) About 9,000 houses are left without power in the city of Ayase in Japan's Kanagawa prefecture, the national NHK broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to data provided by the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the total number of houses left without electricity overnight Monday amounted to some 17,000 and reduced to nearly 9,000 by 7 a.

m. local time (22:00 GMT on Sunday).

The power outage in the city also resulted in some of the traffic lights being turned off, but no traffic accidents were recorded, the broadcaster said.

TEPCO specialists currently continue works to restore the supply of electricity to houses, the broadcaster reported, adding that the cause of the outage is yet to be established.