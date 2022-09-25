Some 93% of People in Zaporizhzhia Region Voted in Favor of Acceding to Russia - Poll

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Some 93% of people in the Zaporizhzhia region have voted in favor of acceding to Russia during the first day of the referendum, according to a poll, conducted by the Crimean Republican Institute of Political and Social Studies.

The poll was conducted among 500 citizens on the first day of the referendum on September 23.

The breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR), as well as Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, are holding referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.