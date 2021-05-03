UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 95 Illegal Migrants Returned To Tripoli After Rescue

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 04:23 PM

Some 95 illegal migrants returned to Tripoli after rescue

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that some 95 illegal migrants rescued off the Libyan coast were returned to Tripoli on Sunda

TRIPOLI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that some 95 illegal migrants rescued off the Libyan coast were returned to Tripoli on Sunday.

"Some 95 persons have been intercepted/rescued at sea, and returned to Tripoli by the Libyan Coast Guard tonight," UNHCR tweeted later Sunday.

"UNHCR and IRC (International Rescue Committee) are currently providing them with blankets, water, and medical assistance," UNHCR said.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that at least 11 illegal migrants drowned on Sunday when a rubber dinghy capsized off the coast of Zawiya city, some 45 km west of the capital Tripoli.

Over the past few days, hundreds of illegal migrants have been rescued by the Libyan Coast Guard and returned to Libya, while many others drowned at sea.

Due to years of instability and unrest, Libya has become a preferred point of departure for thousands of migrants wanting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach European shores.

Rescued migrants end up inside overcrowded reception centers across Libya, despite repeated international calls to close those centers.

Related Topics

Water Tripoli Libya Sunday UNHCR

Recent Stories

Vaccination of people aged above 40-year to begin ..

11 minutes ago

Bird to leave Racing and fly home to New Zealand

15 seconds ago

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang handed Tokyo Olympics lif ..

17 seconds ago

Covax signs deal for 500 mn Moderna Covid vaccine ..

20 seconds ago

UK Lawmakers Urge Gov't to Discourage Foreign Holi ..

22 seconds ago

COVID-19 hits IPL 2021

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.