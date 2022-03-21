Some 9,500 Visas Issued to Ukrainian Refugees in UK - Minister

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The UK government has issued about 9,500 visas to Ukrainian refugees under the family scheme launched by London following the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday.

"With the Family Reunification scheme, I think some 9,500 visas have been issued," Javid told Sky news broadcaster.

The health secretary added that over 150,000 people have registered their interest in hosting in their homes those Ukrainian refugees with no relatives in the UK for at least six months.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces.

Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted while the civilian population is not in danger.

Kiev and Moscow have launched bilateral consultations, which have resulted an in agreement to regularly open so-called humanitarian corridors so that civilians could evacuate from combat areas and humanitarian aid could be delivered to those who cannot leave. According to the United Nations, the number of Ukrainian refugees has surpassed 3.2 million, as of this past Friday.