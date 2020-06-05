UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some Active-Duty US Military Personnel Leaving US Capital - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 02:40 AM

Some Active-Duty US Military Personnel Leaving US Capital - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Department of Defense has decided to relieve some active-duty soldiers from their deployment in Washington, DC amid protests, but the return of the remainder of the troops to their home base will be conditions based, a senior official told Sputnik.

"The Department made the decision to return members of some of the active duty units in the capital region to their home base," the official said on Thursday evening. "The military leaders are continuously monitoring this dynamic situation. Return of the remainder of the active duty service members will be conditions-based."

Related Topics

Washington From

Recent Stories

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management ..

1 hour ago

Imports of Abu Dhabi down 24.7 pct in Q1-2020

1 hour ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 54,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

BREAKING: UAE contributes 500,000 COVID-19 testing ..

1 hour ago

UAE re-affirms importance of continuing internatio ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.