Some Active-Duty US Military Personnel Leaving US Capital - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Department of Defense has decided to relieve some active-duty soldiers from their deployment in Washington, DC amid protests, but the return of the remainder of the troops to their home base will be conditions based, a senior official told Sputnik.

"The Department made the decision to return members of some of the active duty units in the capital region to their home base," the official said on Thursday evening. "The military leaders are continuously monitoring this dynamic situation. Return of the remainder of the active duty service members will be conditions-based."