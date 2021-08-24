UrduPoint.com

Some Afghan Refugees Evacuated To Germany Were Earlier Deported For Crimes - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Some of the Afghan asylum seekers evacuated from Kabul by Germany had been previously deported from the European country for committing crimes, Die Welt reported on Monday, citing the interior ministry.

Afghan evacuees undergo security checks only after they arrive in Germany with the use of police records, and a few of these people were found to have had criminal records in Germany upon arrival, a ministry spokesperson was cited as saying.

"It is impossible to carry out a through search in international databases or take and match fingerprints due to the situation on the ground [in Kabul]," the spokesperson said, as quoted in the report.

The newspaper said it had information on at least one Afghan criminal who had been deported from Germany and now returned as a refugee.

The Focus magazine reported that the German police barred three male Afghan asylum seekers from entering over the weekend, as they had been earlier deported on rape and drug trafficking charges.

After Afghanistan fell to the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) and the civilian government collapsed on August 15, many countries started to evacuate their citizens, diplomats and the Afghans who had worked for them. Some countries have also agreed to take in a limited number of Afghan asylum seekers.

