Some Americans In Panama Reject Trump's Canal Threat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Agua Clara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) For dozens of US tourists watching a cargo ship pass along the Panama Canal, Donald Trump's threat to possibly wrest back control of the waterway is nonsensical.
"I think it is 100 percent Panama, yeah, and it should stay such," said one, Natalia Glusack, a 47-year-old accountant from California vacationing with her mother.
She was among around 50 Americans standing in a viewing area at a visitors' center to watch a 266-meter (870-foot) Danish-flagged freighter move along the canal.
None of those interviewed backed President-elect Trump in his repeated threats that he could seize control of the canal after he returns to the White House next month.
Trump has claimed that American ships are charged "unfair" fees for passing through the canal, and made unsubstantiated allegations that China controls it.
Recent Stories
117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million
UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership
Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE
Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..
179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan
Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister
Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival
More Stories From World
-
Chad votes in general election after three years of army rule2 minutes ago
-
Some Americans in Panama reject Trump's canal threat2 minutes ago
-
179 dead in South Korea's worst plane crash3 minutes ago
-
Tourist killed in Egypt Red Sea shark attack: environment ministry2 hours ago
-
Mikheil Kavelashvili, ex-Man City striker and Georgia's disputed far-right president2 hours ago
-
Moeller wins super-G to record maiden World Cup victory3 hours ago
-
Salome Zurabishvili: outgoing Georgian leader defying the government3 hours ago
-
China's fastest CR450 high-speed train prototype unveiled in Beijing4 hours ago
-
Georgia's new president sworn in amid political showdown5 hours ago
-
Chad votes in triple elections after three years of army rule5 hours ago
-
Shock, grief at South Korea Jeju Air crash site5 hours ago
-
Zverev helps champions Germany knock Brazil out of United Cup6 hours ago