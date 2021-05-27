DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Syrian government hopes that a number of Arab countries will reconsider their policies towards Syria after the country's presidential elections are concluded, the Syrian Presidency's Special Advisor Bouthaina Shaaban told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We hope that some Arab States will review their decisions with regard to Syria, and we ask God that they have discovered that the weakening of Syria is a weakening of the Arab position as a whole," Shaaban said.

Syria's relations with a number of Arab states have been seriously strained by the country's conflict, with the war-torn country's membership in the League of Arab States temporarily suspended in 2013, leaving Syria's seat in the council vacant ever since.

"Throughout its history, Syria has been known for reconciling and the re-embracing parties, which achieves unity. Because the unity of the Arabs is of utmost importance for all Arabs, and we are responsive to any initiative that does not contradict our principles, internal unity and the foundations we live according to in this country," Shaaban added.

Having supported at least one of the several rebel factions that have fought against the Syrian government since the onset of the country's crisis in 2011, a number of Persian Gulf monarchies have severed their diplomatic relations with Syria, with Qatar accused of playing a major role in instigating the 2011 protests that led to the outbreak of violence.