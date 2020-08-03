UrduPoint.com
Some Attackers Killed At Nangarhar Prison, Death Toll From Blast Stands At 5 - Authorities

Mon 03rd August 2020

Some Attackers Killed at Nangarhar Prison, Death Toll From Blast Stands at 5 - Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Three attackers have been killed at a prison in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, where a car bomb explosion led to the death of five civilians, Nangarhar Governor Spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday evening, a car bomb exploded at the entrance to the prison; at least five civilians were killed and 42 people were injured, Khogyani said. All the injured have been taken to the hospital.

Security forces have taken full control of the prison checkpoints, but the operation is still ongoing as there are attackers who are hiding in residential buildings in front of the prison.

According to Khogyani, three attackers have been eliminated, but the exact number of attackers remains unknown.

According to the TOLOnews tv channel, some inmates were able to escape during the attack on the prison in Nangarhar; 700 of them have been caught and returned to the correctional facility.

