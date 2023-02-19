Some Buildings in Citadel of Damascus Damaged in Israeli Air Strike - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Some buildings that are part of the Citadel of Damascus suffered considerable damage as a result of an Israeli air attack on the Syrian capital in the early hours of Sunday, the Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums said.

"The Israeli attack on Damascus and its surroundings at dawn today caused great damage to the Technical Institute of Applied Arts in the Citadel of Damascus and the cultural center in (the neighborhood of) Kafar Sousah," the statement read.

According to the authorities, some administrative offices in the citadel, as well as the Institute of Applied Arts and the Institute of Archaeology ” all of them educational institutions ” were also damaged in the strike.

The technical teams of the directorate are currently assessing the damage, the statement said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Syrian SANA state news agency said that five people were killed and 15 others sustained injuries in the Israeli air attack on a residential district in Damascus. The attack was reportedly launched from the Golan Heights.