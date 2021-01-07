Some Cabinet Members, Republican Leaders Discuss Removing Trump From Power - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Some cabinet members of the US administration and other Republican leaders are having early talks about invoking the 25th amendment to remove President Donald Trump from power, CNN reported citing a source familiar with the situation.

The report said on Wednesday that cabinet members are having discussions about invoking the 25th amendment, which would remove Trump from power and make Vice President Mike Pence the US president.

Earlier, pro-Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory. The mass riot erupted after Trump in a speech to tens of thousands of supporters near the White House vowed to never concede and called on the crowd to keep fighting.