Some Canadian Forces To Be Moved Temporarily From Iraq To Kuwait - Chief Of Staff

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 10:47 PM

Canada temporarily withdraws a part of its 500 soldier-strong contingent from Iraq to Kuwait to ensure troop safety as Iran threatens to retaliate for the United States' killing of its top commander, Chief of the Canadian Defense Staff Jonathan Vance said in a statement on Tuesday

"Over the coming days, and as a result of Coalition and NATO planning, some of our people will be moved temporarily from Iraq to Kuwait," Vance said. "Simply put, we are doing this to ensure their safety and security."

The escalation in the middle East followed the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, a senior member of Iraq's Iranian-backed Shia Popular Mobilization Forces, by a US airstrike in Baghdad on Friday.

