Some Coronavirus Restrictions to Be Lifted in France From February 2

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The first phase of lifting coronavirus-related restrictions begins in France on Wednesday due to the improvement of the COVID-19 situation.

The requirement to wear masks outdoors is no longer mandatory. However, masks will still need to be worn at large outdoor events as well as indoors.

The demand to work remotely is canceled: before that, all companies, where possible, had to allow employees to work from home at least three days a week.

Restrictions on the number of visitors for sports and cultural events where seats are provided are also removed.

From February 16, the second stage of lifting restrictions will begin: clubs and concert halls will be opened, it will be allowed to drink and eat at stadiums, in cinemas and in transport.

At the end of January, French cabinet spokesman Gabriel Attal said that the COVID-19 wave caused by the Delta strain regressed in France, and the Omicron wave was declining.