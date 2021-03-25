UrduPoint.com
Some Countries Attempt To Weaken Russia's Position In Arctic - Medvedev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Some Countries Attempt to Weaken Russia's Position in Arctic - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russia seeks to preserve the Arctic as a peaceful territory, but some countries do not abandon their attempts to weaken Russia's position, they are trying to increase military activity and boost sanctions pressure, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

However, according to him, Russia needs to conduct a dialogue with everyone who is inclined to cooperate.

"While solving the problems of the development of the Arctic, we strive to preserve it as a territory of peace, stable and mutually beneficial partnership. Unfortunately, some states do not abandon their attempts to weaken our positions in the region, they are trying to increase military activity and increase sanctions pressure," he said at a meeting of the interdepartmental commission on the Arctic, where measures were discussed to implement the Strategy for the Development of the Arctic Zone until 2035.

"Therefore, it is necessary to develop a dialogue with all countries aimed at constructive cooperation with Russia. This work will be carried out within the framework of our chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2021-2023. It is important to make the most of this format to promote Russia's initiatives in the Arctic, protect our national interests," Medvedev added.

