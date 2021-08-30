Some Countries Discriminate People Inoculated With Russian COVID-19 Vaccines - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Some countries, such as Italy and France, introduce discriminatory measures against Russians and foreign citizens inoculated with Russian vaccines against the coronavirus, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Commissioner for Human Rights Grigory Lukyantsev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"A number of countries that focus on some 'relaxations' in the fight against the coronavirus infections introduce measures that in fact discriminate those inoculated with Russian vaccines. For example, Italy and France have recently introduced the so-called green certificates. They are issued either to those who have recovered or to those inoculated with vaccines recognized in the European Union.

People who do not have certificates are disadvantaged, as their right to attend public places, government institutions and educational facilities are limited. Our citizens, as well as foreign citizens inoculated with Russian vaccines, fall into this category," Lukyantsev said.

The diplomat slammed this situation as "unacceptable", emphasizing that foreign citizens inoculated with Western vaccines have the opportunity to get certificates and QR codes in Russia and their movement was never limited.