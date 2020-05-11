Some Countries Failed to Increase Public Health Capacity During COVID-19 Lockdowns -WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

Some countries have invested in their public health infrastructure during the recent lockdowns against COVID-19 while others have not, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) health emergencies program, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Some countries have invested in their public health infrastructure during the recent lockdowns against COVID-19 while others have not, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) health emergencies program, said on Monday.

"Many countries, as the DG [Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus] has said, have made very systematic investments in building up their public health capacities during the lockdowns. Others have not, and we need every country now to put in place the necessary public health measures or the public health surveillance in order to be able to at least have a chance of avoiding larger second waves later," Ryan said during a press briefing.

The WHO has confirmed over 4 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the death toll of 278,892.