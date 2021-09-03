UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:26 PM

Some Countries Hijack Climate Change Agenda to Pursue Own Goals - Putin

A number of countries exploit the issue of climate change to pursue economic goals, reshape the energy market and resolve domestic political problems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) A number of countries exploit the issue of climate change to pursue economic goals, reshape the energy market and resolve domestic political problems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The fight against climate change is often used to pursue some current economic goals, this push to reshape the energy market; and many countries use it in their domestic policy agenda," Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok.

The sixth edition of the EEF, running from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

