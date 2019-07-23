Some Countries Importing Russian Weapons Receive Threats - Defense Cooperation Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Some countries importing Russian weapons receive "semi-bandit" threats due to cooperating with Russia, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Tuesday.

"There are many examples of political pressure turning into literally semi-bandit pressure, with our partners having their arms twisted and receiving threats about consequences that these or those structures may face [over cooperation with Russia]. This certainly influences officials, as we are all just people, and it is difficult to counter this," Shugayev said in his address at the lower house of the Russian parliament.

Russia understands that pressure, including sanctions, will remain in place in coming years, Shugayev added.