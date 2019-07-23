UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some Countries Importing Russian Weapons Receive Threats - Defense Cooperation Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:33 PM

Some Countries Importing Russian Weapons Receive Threats - Defense Cooperation Service

Some countries importing Russian weapons receive "semi-bandit" threats due to cooperating with Russia, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Some countries importing Russian weapons receive "semi-bandit" threats due to cooperating with Russia, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Tuesday.

"There are many examples of political pressure turning into literally semi-bandit pressure, with our partners having their arms twisted and receiving threats about consequences that these or those structures may face [over cooperation with Russia]. This certainly influences officials, as we are all just people, and it is difficult to counter this," Shugayev said in his address at the lower house of the Russian parliament.

Russia understands that pressure, including sanctions, will remain in place in coming years, Shugayev added.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament May All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED 36 billion ..

18 minutes ago

Ehsan Mani appointed Chair of ICC’s financial af ..

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends UAE-China youth symposiu ..

33 minutes ago

New GB districts to soon have administrative offic ..

28 seconds ago

Ghundi festival concludes in Hunza

30 seconds ago

We welcome third-party mediation for the resolutio ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.