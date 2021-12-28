MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) A number of foreign clients are interested in Russia's layered air defense system, which envisions the supply of a grouping of anti-aircraft missile systems of various ranges, spokeswoman for the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Valeriya Reshetnikova told Sputnik.

A layered air defense system stipulates a mixed grouping of long, medium and short-range anti-aircraft missile systems operating in a single control network.

"At present, a number of states are showing interest in creating a layered air defense system. Russia is ready to supply a layered air defense system, and, according to world experts, our proposal is one of the most comprehensive," Reshetnikova said.