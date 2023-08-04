Open Menu

Some Countries Jealous Of Improvement Of Relations Between Russia, Africa - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Some Countries Jealous of Improvement of Relations Between Russia, Africa - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Some countries are jealous of improvement of relations between Russia and African nations, Moscow needs to continue making efforts to withstand the competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Many countries compete in their approaches to this region and, of course, many states are quite jealous about this trajectory of improving our relations with African countries. This is a normal process, this is competition. In order to withstand this competition, we need to work hard, this is a big responsibility and a lot of work," Peskov told reporters.

