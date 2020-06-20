(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Some countries may have both second peaks and second waves of the coronavirus epidemic, Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan said Friday.

"So you can see a situation in some countries where they could get a second peak now because the disease has not been brought under control. The disease will then go away, reduce to a low level and they could then get a second wave again in the autumn or later in the year. So you may have a second peak within your first wave and then you may have a second wave. It is not either or," Ryan told a virtual briefing.

The WHO official stressed that having a cluster of cases did not mean a second wave.

"When you start to see a cluster now, in the absence of disease, when you are down to a very low level of disease and you see a cluster you have to jump on the cluster, you have to take the cluster seriously because you want to avoid that second peak, you want to avoid going back into community transmission," Ryan said.

WHO's latest statistics put the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded so far globally at 8.2 million. The Americas have registered 4 million cases, Europe has registered 2.5 million cases.