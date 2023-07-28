Open Menu

Some Countries Now Changing International Norms - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Some countries are now changing international norms and use them for their own selfish interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the Russia-Africa forum.

"We cannot agree with the replacement of international law by the so-called order based on rules that some countries themselves declare, but they themselves constantly distort, change, shuffle (these norms)," Putin said, adding that some countries use this norms "for their own selfish interests."

