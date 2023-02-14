UrduPoint.com

Some Countries Showing Interest In Russia's S-500 Air Defense Missile Systems - FSMTC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Some Countries Showing Interest in Russia's S-500 Air Defense Missile Systems - FSMTC

BANGALORE (India) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Some countries are showing interest in Russia's state-of-the-art S-500 Prometey air defense missile system, Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Vladimir Drozhzhov told Sputnik during the Aero India exhibition.

"The S-500 Prometey air defense missile system belongs to a new generation of air defense missile systems," Drozhzhov said.

"Some countries are showing interest in the S-500 air defense missile system, but there have been no preliminary talks on them with the Indian side, and we have not received any requests for their supply yet," he said when asked whether relevant negotiations were under way with New Delhi.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Russia New Delhi Vladimir Putin February

Recent Stories

Sharjah Lights Festival 2023 highlights architectu ..

Sharjah Lights Festival 2023 highlights architectural aesthetics of emirate&#039 ..

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2023

37 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th February 2023

42 minutes ago
 World Government Summit is key to shaping future, ..

World Government Summit is key to shaping future, policymakers, business communi ..

7 hours ago
 World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument ..

World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument of peace’

8 hours ago
 EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capit ..

EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capital initiative and create 8,000 ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.