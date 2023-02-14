(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGALORE (India) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Some countries are showing interest in Russia's state-of-the-art S-500 Prometey air defense missile system, Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Vladimir Drozhzhov told Sputnik during the Aero India exhibition.

"The S-500 Prometey air defense missile system belongs to a new generation of air defense missile systems," Drozhzhov said.

"Some countries are showing interest in the S-500 air defense missile system, but there have been no preliminary talks on them with the Indian side, and we have not received any requests for their supply yet," he said when asked whether relevant negotiations were under way with New Delhi.