Some Countries Try to Exploit UN in Their Favor - Nicaragua Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Many nations are trying to exploit the United Nations in their own favor, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada told Sputnik.

"The UN is an organization that has the goals to contribute to peace, security and stability in the world, and achieve a better world. Obviously, a lot of powers try to instrumentalize it in their favor," Moncada said. "But the peoples are fighting through international law, through the Charter of United Nations to have a full participation in a full UN in a positive way within the Charter or the United Nations trying to modify, refound it, so that we have a UN, that works.

"

The foreign minister also called on other countries to come together to defend against these measures.

When asked about the plans for the upcoming UN General Assembly high-level week, Moncada pointed out that Nicaragua tries to bring policy, improve solidarity, defend the international law and the UN Charter as well as solidarity with all the countries impacted by unilateral measures, including by the United States and other nations.