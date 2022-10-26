Some Countries Use Tactics of Blackmail, Direct Intimidation in CIS Space - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Some countries use the tactics of blackmail and direct intimidation in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) space, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The tactics of blackmail, pressure, intimidation have long been used by some countries in almost the entire space of the commonwealth," Putin said at a meeting of heads of CIS states' security agencies and special services.

Attempts to trigger "color revolutions" do not stop, armed conflicts are ignited, directly threatening the security of all CIS members, the president added.