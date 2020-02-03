Some Countries Using Excessive Measures to Fight Coronavirus Spread - Beijing

(@imziishan)

Some countries, such as the United States, have used excessive measures in their fight against the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, which originated in China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Some countries, such as the United States, have used excessive measures in their fight against the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, which originated in China, the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"Most countries have said that they appreciate and support China's efforts in the fight against the new type of coronavirus and we understand and respect their [decision] to impose quarantine on the border or introduce required measures regarding the entry for the Chinese citizens," Hua Chunying told a briefing.

At the same time, "the reaction and the restrictions introduced by some countries, the US in particular, regarding the coronavirus outbreak in China, were excessive and definitely went against the World Health Organization recommendations," the diplomat said.