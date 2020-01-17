Some Countries Want to Derail Upcoming Berlin Conference on Libya - GNA Official

(@imziishan)

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Some nations want to prevent the upcoming Berlin conference on Libya from finding appropriate solutions for the war-torn Arab republic, Belkacem Abdel Kader Dabars, a member of Libya's High Council of State that is loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA), told Sputnik.

Berlin will host the UN-led conference on Libya this Sunday, with the participation of Russia, Egypt, the United States, Turkey and the EU among others. Libyan National Army head, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and Fayez Sarraj, the head of the rival GNA, are also expected in Berlin.

"The German chancellor tried to prepare the conference in Berlin in an outstanding way as well as create conditions for its successful outcome.

However, some regional and foreign parties want to derail the Berlin conference," Dabars said on late Thursday.

He has not ruled out that the Berlin conference may also fail like it was in Moscow earlier this week.

On Monday, Russia and Turkey mediated talks in Moscow between the Libyan warring parties. The meeting failed to produce a ceasefire, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday that he would dispatch troops to Libya in support of the GNA.