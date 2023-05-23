UrduPoint.com

Some Countries Want To Send F-16s To Ukraine To Get New US Equipment - Moscow

Published May 23, 2023

Some countries are trying to send their F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to get new US military equipment in exchange, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Some countries are trying to send their F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to get new US military equipment in exchange, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.

"A group of countries is trying to sell this junk (F-16s) under the slogan of helping Ukraine in the hope of getting more modern equipment from the United States in return.

The US military-industrial complex is the real winner," Ryabkov told The International Affairs magazine.

