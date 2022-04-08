UrduPoint.com

Some Countries Who Supported Russia's Expulsion From UNHRC Were Under Pressure - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2022 | 04:21 PM

All countries who have a balanced position on Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) are under pressure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Perkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) All countries who have a balanced position on Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) are under pressure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Perkov said on Friday.

The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining.

The move deprived Moscow of the right to vote and to speak in the council. In response, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said that Russia is ending its membership in the UN body.

"It is a matter of understanding that difficult situation, that unprecedented pressure, and, I would say, forcing Russophobia. All countries that try to take at least some balanced position experience all this. We understand this," Peskov told reporters.

