Some Detractors of Russia Falsely Interpret Security Proposals as Ultimatum - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Some ill-wishers of Russia interpret Moscow's proposals on security guarantees as an ultimatum, but this is not the case, Russian President Vladimir putin said on Tuesday.

"Our documents, our draft treaties and agreements, which were sent to the leadership of the United States and NATO on issues of ensuring strategic stability.

We already see that some of our ill-wishers, frankly speaking, interpret them as an ultimatum from Russia. Is this an ultimatum or not? Of course, it is not," Putin told military officials.