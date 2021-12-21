UrduPoint.com

Some Detractors Of Russia Falsely Interpret Security Proposals As Ultimatum - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Some Detractors of Russia Falsely Interpret Security Proposals as Ultimatum - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Some ill-wishers of Russia interpret Moscow's proposals on security guarantees as an ultimatum, but this is not the case, Russian President Vladimir putin said on Tuesday.

"Our documents, our draft treaties and agreements, which were sent to the leadership of the United States and NATO on issues of ensuring strategic stability.

We already see that some of our ill-wishers, frankly speaking, interpret them as an ultimatum from Russia. Is this an ultimatum or not? Of course, it is not," Putin told military officials.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin United States From

Recent Stories

Russian Defense Minister Says Over 120 PMCs' Advis ..

Russian Defense Minister Says Over 120 PMCs' Advisers Train Ukrainian Forces in ..

4 minutes ago
 MWMC for cleanliness arrangement at 37 Churches

MWMC for cleanliness arrangement at 37 Churches

4 minutes ago
 Shiffrin dominates opening run of women's super-G

Shiffrin dominates opening run of women's super-G

4 minutes ago
 Covid cases threaten Salernitana's Serie A game at ..

Covid cases threaten Salernitana's Serie A game at Udinese

5 minutes ago
 Putin Surprised Why West Supported Separatism in C ..

Putin Surprised Why West Supported Separatism in Caucasus in 1990s With Help of ..

16 minutes ago
 Flight Time of Missiles to Moscow to Be Reduced if ..

Flight Time of Missiles to Moscow to Be Reduced if NATO Systems Appears in Ukrai ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.