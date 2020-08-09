Some Domestic Observers Poll Voters Without Permission Amid Election in Belarus - Official

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Some of the domestic observers, who are monitoring the ongoing presidential elections in Belarus, are acting out of bounds by surveying voters at the country's polling stations, despite having no right to do so, Lidia Ermoshina, the chairwoman of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, said on Sunday.

"We have a subset of [domestic] observers which is acting inappropriately, if you will. It [the subset] stays at polling stations and surveys voters.

I can tell you right away, they have no right to be doing that as the observers are not allowed to conduct polls. They have no right to campaign," Ermoshina told the Belarus 1 tv channel.

According to the chairwoman, only two organizations are allowed to poll the voters, and they are working for the Belorussian CTV news channel and the Mir broadcaster.

Belarus is holding its presidential election today, with five candidates on the ballot, including current President Aleksander Lukashenko.